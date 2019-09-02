Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is when experts predict heavy rain will batter the Capital

Edinburgh is set for a mixed day when it comes to the weather forecast - with experts at the Met Office predicting spells of heavy rain to hit the city throughout the afternoon.

The day starts off dry and cloudy, before light rain turns to heavy rain around lunchtime.

It will remain wet for the majority of the early afternoon before more heavy rain comes down around 3pm.

After that, it will continue to be cloudy and overcast into the evening.

Here's the dull hour-by-hour weather forecast:

7am: Sunny intervals

8am: Cloudy

9am: Overcast

10am: Cloudy

11am: Light rain

12pm: Heavy rain

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Light rain

3pm: Heavy rain

4pm: Light rain

5pm: Cloudy

6om: Overcast

7pm: Overcast

8pm: Overcast

9pm: Cloudy

10pm: Cloudy

11pm: Cloudy

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A bright start in the east, but cloud soon increasing. Rain in the west, heavy and persistent at first, spreads east through the day to give more widespread outbreaks of rain by the afternoon.

"Strengthening southwest winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C."

Please note - this forecast was used creating the Met Office website, and was correct at the time of writing.

