Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is when experts predict heavy rain will batter the Capital

Edinburgh is set for a mixed day when it comes to the weather forecast - with experts at the Met Office predicting spells of heavy rain to hit the city throughout the afternoon.
The day starts off dry and cloudy, before light rain turns to heavy rain around lunchtime.
It will remain wet for the majority of the early afternoon before more heavy rain comes down around 3pm.
After that, it will continue to be cloudy and overcast into the evening.
Here's the dull hour-by-hour weather forecast:
7am: Sunny intervals
8am: Cloudy
9am: Overcast
10am: Cloudy
11am: Light rain
12pm: Heavy rain
1pm: Cloudy
2pm: Light rain
3pm: Heavy rain
4pm: Light rain
5pm: Cloudy
6om: Overcast
7pm: Overcast
8pm: Overcast
9pm: Cloudy
10pm: Cloudy
11pm: Cloudy
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A bright start in the east, but cloud soon increasing. Rain in the west, heavy and persistent at first, spreads east through the day to give more widespread outbreaks of rain by the afternoon.
"Strengthening southwest winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C."
Please note - this forecast was used creating the Met Office website, and was correct at the time of writing.
