Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is when heavy rain is set to batter the city

Many parts of Scotland have been hit with a yellow weather warning today as heavy rain looks set to batter the country.
However, the warning doesn't cover Edinburgh, although there is a spell of heavy rain expected on Friday.
Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Friday:
10am: Cloudy
11am: Cloudy
12pm: Cloudy
1pm: Cloudy
2pm: Cloudy
READ MORE: Pro-EU group organising Edinburgh protest against suspension of Parliament
3pm: Cloudy
4pm: Cloudy
5pm: Heavy rain
6pm: Light rain
7pm: Cloudy
8pm: Cloudy
9pm: Cloudy
10pm: Cloudy
11pm: Cloudy
READ MORE: Sporting Chance: Hundreds sign campaign petition in matter of hours
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A cloudy day with rain at times, this becoming persistent and occasionally heavy across the southwest, especially in the afternoon.
"Eastern Borders seeing the best of the drier spells. Blustery southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C."
It's not great news if you're looking forward to a weekend spent outdoors.
Saturday is set to be a much more unsettled day with longer spells of lighter rain, with Sunday also looking wet and miserable for the majority of the day.