Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: This is when heavy rain is set to batter the city

Many parts of Scotland have been hit with a yellow weather warning today as heavy rain looks set to batter the country.

However, the warning doesn't cover Edinburgh, although there is a spell of heavy rain expected on Friday.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Friday:

10am: Cloudy

11am: Cloudy

12pm: Cloudy

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Cloudy

3pm: Cloudy

4pm: Cloudy

5pm: Heavy rain

6pm: Light rain

7pm: Cloudy

8pm: Cloudy

9pm: Cloudy

10pm: Cloudy

11pm: Cloudy

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "A cloudy day with rain at times, this becoming persistent and occasionally heavy across the southwest, especially in the afternoon.

"Eastern Borders seeing the best of the drier spells. Blustery southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

It's not great news if you're looking forward to a weekend spent outdoors.

Saturday is set to be a much more unsettled day with longer spells of lighter rain, with Sunday also looking wet and miserable for the majority of the day.