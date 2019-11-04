Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: Rain set to hit the Capital as yellow weather warning in place

The morning will see some sunny intervals and light showers, but the weather is set to take a turn from 2pm this afternoon when heavy rain is expected.

Forecasters warn that locals can expect spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer and warns that buses and trains may be affected.

The rain is set to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.

Heavy rain is set to batter the city from 2pm

Here is an hour by hour forecast from the Met Office:

7am: Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of precipitation

8am: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of precipitation

9am: Sunny intervals, 20 per cent chance of precipitation

10am: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of precipitation

11am: Light showers, 50 per cent chance of precipitation

12pm: Heavy showers, 70 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm: Light rain, 60 per cent chance of precipitation

2pm: Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of precipitation

3pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm: Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of precipitation

5pm: Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of precipitation

6pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation

8pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation

9pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm: Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of precipitation