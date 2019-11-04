Edinburgh hour-by-hour weather: Rain set to hit the Capital as yellow weather warning in place
A yellow weather warning is in place today as the Capital is set to be hit by heavy rain this afternoon.
The morning will see some sunny intervals and light showers, but the weather is set to take a turn from 2pm this afternoon when heavy rain is expected.
Forecasters warn that locals can expect spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer and warns that buses and trains may be affected.
The rain is set to continue into the early hours of tomorrow.
Here is an hour by hour forecast from the Met Office:
7am: Partly cloudy, 10 per cent chance of precipitation
8am: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of precipitation
9am: Sunny intervals, 20 per cent chance of precipitation
10am: Cloudy, 20 per cent chance of precipitation
11am: Light showers, 50 per cent chance of precipitation
12pm: Heavy showers, 70 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm: Light rain, 60 per cent chance of precipitation
2pm: Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of precipitation
3pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm: Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of precipitation
5pm: Heavy rain, 95 per cent chance of precipitation
6pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation
8pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation
9pm: Heavy rain, 90 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm: Heavy rain, 80 per cent chance of precipitation
11pm: Heavy rain, 60 per cent chance of precipitation