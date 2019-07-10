Edinburgh thunderstorm weather warning: Council flood team on standby as heavy rain set to batter city

A team of Edinburgh Council staff will be on standby to deal with any flooding issues outside office hours during Thursday's predicted thunderstorms.

Two dedicated members of staff will be liaising with Scottish Environment and Protection Agency (SEPA) when necessary, with additional staff also on standby, as needed.

Thunderstorms have been forecast for Thursday afternoon in Edinburgh

Teams have been out clearing blocked gullies and monitoring water levels, particularly around the Water of Leith, as the city gears itself up for a second deluge in a matter of weeks.

The west of Edinburgh was hit by flash floods after half a month's rain fell in just a few hours on June 24 - with roads becoming unpassable and local businesses flooding.

The torrential downfall left a devastating trail of destruction in its wake with a number of properties, including a family's take-away food business, suffering major structural damage ion Longstone Road on the banks of the Murray Burn.

Transport and Environment Vice Convener, Councillor Karen Doran, said that the council are doing 'everything we can to limit the impact of any further storms as much as possible'.

She said: “There’s no doubt June’s period of extreme weather will still be fresh in people’s minds so we want to make sure we do everything we can to limit the impact of any further storms as much as possible, should they occur.

“As ever, our flood team have been monitoring forecasts, checking water flow in the Water of Leith and continuing to deal with reported blocked gullies in anticipation of forecast thunderstorms. We also have staff on standby to respond to any roads flooding out of hours.

“Last month our road services teams worked throughout the night and the days following heavy rain to clear gullies and quickly repair severe damage to roads, and it’s thanks to this that we were able to continue delivering services as normal.”

Experts at the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for the vast majority of Scotland, including Edinburgh, and a large part of northern England tomorrow (Thursday).

The warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain is in place between 12pm and 9pm and forecasters are warning of the chance of localised flooding, power cuts and disruption to public transport.