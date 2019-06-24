Edinburgh to be as hot as Lisbon this week despite Monday's flash floods

Despite more than half a month's worth of rain falling in Edinburgh within three hours today, the Met Office says the weather will turn hot and sunny this week in the Capital.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said 44.4mm (1.8ins) of rain was collected at the Gogarbank weather station between 1pm and 4pm this afternoon. The average in Edinburgh for June is 70mm (2.75ins).

But Mr Snell said the bad weather will start to clear this evening and that the yellow "be aware" warning will expire at about midnight.

And he said it will be a much brighter and drier start to Tuesday morning, with the mercury expected to reach 17C in the Capital by the middle of the afternoon.

Mr Snell said it will stay warm overnight into Wednesday, which is forecast to have a "murky start" to the day with more frequent sunny spells as the day progresses. Temperatures could also reach 20C.

More sunshine is expected on Thursday, and he says temperatures could peak at 24C in Edinburgh during the day. Humidity levels will stay high so it may feel even warmer.

He says that Friday will feel "warm and sunny," with the chance of 26C in Edinburgh, adding: "Friday will be the peak of the heat in Edinburgh."

According to BBC weather, Lisbon will peak at 26C on Friday, meaning Edinburgh could be just as hot as the Portuguese capital at the end of June.

Saturday will still be warm but there is another chance of thunderstorms resulting from the heat and humidity. Temperatures are forecast to stay in the low 20s.

He said: "It's a bit too early to say how bad these (thunderstorms) will be but they probably won't be as intense as today (Monday)."

The weather system forecast for Saturday is moving in from the Atlantic, which means the west of the country is more likely to be hit harder by any heavy rain and flash flooding.

By Sunday, temperatures in Edinburgh are expected to dip back down to the high teens but the air is likely to have a fresher feel to it.