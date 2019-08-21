Edinburgh to enjoy at least three 25c days in a row from the start of this weekend

It looks like Edinburgh is set to bask in more sunshine from the start of this weekend with at least three days in a row of temperatures reaching 25c.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told the Evening News that the sunny, dry spell will begin on Saturday and should stay for both Sunday and Monday, with nice weather also predicted next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Edinburgh on a summer's day.

READ MORE: Plans for ferries to run from Fife to Holland in 'advanced stage'

He says the good weather is forecast because the jet stream - a fast flowing current of air - will push north of the UK allowing high pressure from the continent to bring much warmer air.

Mr Dewhurst said: "On Saturday, there will be plenty of sunny spells and it should stay dry and will start feeling warmer with maximum temperatures of 24c, possibly 25c in Edinburgh. And on Sunday it will be dry with sunny spells and temperatures of 24-25c.

"On Monday, it will stay dry with sunny spells and temperatures will also be 24-25c.

"It should stay the same on Tuesday and Wednesday (next week) but for the second half of the week, the signals are that it could turn unsettled with some rain."

Mr Dewhurst said there will be cloud and rain for the rest of today (Wednesday) in the Capital, with more cloud expected on Thursday - although there may be some sunny spells.

He says the weather should start to get drier and brighter on Friday, with winds easing and some sunny spells. He says the mercury is expected to reach about 20c, possibly 21c.