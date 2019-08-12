Edinburgh to get some 'topsy-turvy' weather this week after torrential rain and flooding

Edinburgh's weather is set to improve in the early part of this week after several days of heavy rain and flooding hit the Capital - but more bad weather is due on Friday.

Met Office spokeswoman Bonnie Diamond said Monday and Tuesday will be largely dry with the possibility of "one or two light showers" in the afternoons.

Musselburgh was hit by bad flooding at the weekend.

She said: "This week generally is cooler and fresher than it has been this past while."

Ms Diamond said that on Wednesday, a band of rain will be moving across the country which is likely to affect Edinburgh in the afternoon.

Thursday will be drier but heavy rain is expected on Friday along with some strong wind.

Ms Diamond said: "It will be a bit of a topsy-turvy week with it likely to be dry today and tomorrow but Wednesday to Friday will be more unsettled."

It comes after several days of heavy rain in the Capital, with persistent overnight rain causing more travel disruption on Monday morning with flooding on the railway at the Winchburgh tunnel in West Lothian.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency still has a flood alert in force on Monday for Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Saturday's downpour caused widespread flooding across Edinburgh and the Lothians, with Musselburgh particularly badly hit at Fisherrow Harbour and on the High Street.

There were also reports of homes being struck by lightning in a weekend of powerful thunderstorms across the region.

Shoppers in the Asda Leith superstore in Sandpiper Place were also left speechless on Saturday evening as rain water came gushing through the roof.