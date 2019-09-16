Edinburgh to hit 22c on Friday with arrival of warm air from Europe

Temperatures could reach 22c in Edinburgh on Friday with plenty of warm and sunny weather forecast for the weekend.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge says it will generally stay sunny, warm and dry for most of this week in the Capital with some cold nights expected.

The Met Office say it could reach 22c in Edinburgh by the end of the week.

He said that Saturday will also see highs of 20c in the city.

But he said it will likely become wet and windy from Monday next week, and the UK won't see two weeks of 'Indian Summer' as being suggested in other media reports.

Mr Partridge said: "Temperatures could get close to 21c in Edinburgh, and it may just get up to 22c with some good sunshine and light winds. It's not beyond the realms of possibility. This is most likely on Friday as Saturday will have a bit more cloud."

He said the average daily high in Edinburgh for September is 16c, meaning the mercury will soar well above the seasonal average.

Edinburgh weekly forecast

Mr Partridge said the rest of Monday (today) should stay dry and sunny but temperatures tonight will be "chilly" with temperatures just outside of the city possibly dipping to 5c. It will likely be 8-9c in the city itself.

Tuesday morning is predicted to be sunny with highs of 15c forecast.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday is expected to be milder with lows of 10-11c in the Capital. Temperatures could then rise to 17c on Wednesday afternoon but patches of rain are also forecast, although it won't be as wet as the west of Scotland.

Thursday will be a cloudy start but it's expected to turn brighter throughout the day and highs of 17c are forecast.

Mr Partidge added: "From Friday onward, things will change significantly with the wind shifting to a southerly direction and it will be dry and sunny.

"We have a big area of high pressure sitting over the UK and this will be with us through the remainder of this week.

"The majority of the week, winds will be north-westerly so this will keep temperatures down but by the end of the week the high pressure shifts east. Air originating from Europe - central and western Europe - will move in.

"Next week will be a bit more unsettled. The current forecast is much more in the way of wetter and windier weather for the while of the UK, so it will be back to business as usual."