Edinburgh weather: Amber and yellow weather warnings in place for capital and the Lothians

Edinburgh residents are still being warned about a potential "danger to life" and to expect potential flash flooding and transport disruption after amber weather warnings were kept in place by the Met Office.

The Met Office said that amber and yellow warnings, in place until 3pm today, are in force for Thursday morning, meaning that conditions on the roads will be treacherous for some, with surface water flooding and intense rainfall.

Flash flooding could hit parts of the Lothians today

They went on to add that an amber weather warning could lead to "fast flowing or deep floodwater" with a "danger to life". It could also lead to power cuts and communities being cut off by flooded roads.

East Lothian will face the brunt of the amber weather warning this morning and carrying on into the early afternoon.

The capital has been issued a yellow weather warning with the potential for the situation to worsen and be upgraded to an amber warning as we move into the afternoon.

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads and when commuting around the capital and Lothians.

Commuters are being advised to check for transport disruption before setting out.

Here is a full 24-hour forecast:

Thursday 13th June- Amber and Yellow Weather Warnings:

9am: Heavy rain forecast with a 95% chance of precipitation

10am: Heavy rain forecast with a 95% chance of precipitation

11am: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation

12pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation

1pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation

2pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation

3pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 80% chance of precipitation

4pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 80% chance of precipitation

5pm: Light rain forecast with a 60% chance of precipitation

6pm: Light rain forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation

7pm: Light rain forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation

8pm: Light rain forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation

9pm: Cloudy forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation

10pm: Cloudy forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation

11pm: Cloudy forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation

Friday 14th June: No Weather Warnings

Midnight: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

1am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

2am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation0

3am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

4am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

5am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

6am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

7am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation

8am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 5% chance of precipitation

9am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 5% chance of precipitation