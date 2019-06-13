Edinburgh weather: Amber and yellow weather warnings in place for capital and the Lothians

Edinburgh residents are still being warned about a potential "danger to life" and to expect potential flash flooding and transport disruption after amber weather warnings were kept in place by the Met Office.
The Met Office said that amber and yellow warnings, in place until 3pm today, are in force for Thursday morning, meaning that conditions on the roads will be treacherous for some, with surface water flooding and intense rainfall.
They went on to add that an amber weather warning could lead to "fast flowing or deep floodwater" with a "danger to life". It could also lead to power cuts and communities being cut off by flooded roads.
East Lothian will face the brunt of the amber weather warning this morning and carrying on into the early afternoon.
The capital has been issued a yellow weather warning with the potential for the situation to worsen and be upgraded to an amber warning as we move into the afternoon.
Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads and when commuting around the capital and Lothians.
Commuters are being advised to check for transport disruption before setting out.
Here is a full 24-hour forecast:
Thursday 13th June- Amber and Yellow Weather Warnings:
9am: Heavy rain forecast with a 95% chance of precipitation
10am: Heavy rain forecast with a 95% chance of precipitation
11am: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation
12pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation
1pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation
2pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 90% chance of precipitation
3pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 80% chance of precipitation
4pm: Heavy rain forecast with a 80% chance of precipitation
5pm: Light rain forecast with a 60% chance of precipitation
6pm: Light rain forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation
7pm: Light rain forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation
8pm: Light rain forecast with a 50% chance of precipitation
9pm: Cloudy forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation
10pm: Cloudy forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation
11pm: Cloudy forecast with a 20% chance of precipitation
Friday 14th June: No Weather Warnings
Midnight: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
1am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
2am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation0
3am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
4am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
5am: Cloudy forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
6am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
7am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 10% chance of precipitation
8am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 5% chance of precipitation
9am: Sunny intervals forecast with a 5% chance of precipitation