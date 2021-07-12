Edinburgh Weather: Capital forecast for showers, sunshine and 17C heat to start the week

Edinburgh residents can expect sunshine and scattered showers on Monday, according to the Met Office.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 12th July 2021, 7:16 am
Updated Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:10 am

Forecasters predict a cloudy and humid start to the day, with temperatures of around 15C.

By midday, however, the mercury is set to hit 17C as the skies over Edinburgh brighten with sunshine.

But the afternoon will also bring spells of light rain to the capital which will last until around 8pm.

Temperatures will remain warm throughout the evening, dipping to around 13C by midnight.

