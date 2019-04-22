Edinburgh weather: Capital set to bask in glorious Easter Monday sunshine and high temperatures

Have your say

Edinburgh is set to bask in more glorious sunshine this Easter Monday with temperatures set for a whopping 21°.

The mini-heatwave is set to continue today after an Easter weekend of scorching temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine beating down.

Experts at the Met Office are predicting 21° temperatures from 1pm today, and uninterrupted sunshine throughout the whole day.

Here's you're hour-by-hour temperature guide for the day:

9am: 14°

10am: 16°

11am: 16°

12pm: 17°

1pm: 21°

2pm: 21°

3pm: 20°

4pm: 20°

5pm: 19°

6pm: 19°

7pm: 18°

8pm: 16°

Let us know how you plan to spend the sunny Easter Monday in the comments below - or by commenting on Facebook.