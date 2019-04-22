Edinburgh weather: Capital set to bask in glorious Easter Monday sunshine and high temperatures

Edinburgh is set to bask in more glorious sunshine this Easter Monday with temperatures set for a whopping 21°.
The mini-heatwave is set to continue today after an Easter weekend of scorching temperatures and wall-to-wall sunshine beating down.
Experts at the Met Office are predicting 21° temperatures from 1pm today, and uninterrupted sunshine throughout the whole day.
Here's you're hour-by-hour temperature guide for the day:
9am: 14°
10am: 16°
11am: 16°
12pm: 17°
1pm: 21°
2pm: 21°
3pm: 20°
4pm: 20°
5pm: 19°
6pm: 19°
7pm: 18°
8pm: 16°
Let us know how you plan to spend the sunny Easter Monday in the comments below - or by commenting on Facebook.