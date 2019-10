Heavy rain is set to hit Edinburgh from early this morning and continue throughout the day.

The Met Office for Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and Borders explains that it will be a "a cloudy start with some patchy rain" but at 8am the wet weather is set to take a turn and batter the city with heavy downpour for at least an hour.

Heavy rain is set to hit the Capital (Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith)

It is expected that the rain will become lighter from 9am and continue on until 1pm this afternoon.