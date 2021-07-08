The Met Office has predicted temperatures of over 20C around the Capital on Thursday.

There will be less than 5% chance of rain in Edinburgh though this figure increases as you head towards East Lothian.

Although there will be slight cloud cover, the temperature will be warm, reaching highs of 22C.

Edinburgh weather: Capital to enjoy sunshine and highs of over 20C as weather dramatically shifts

A statement from the Met Office confirms today will be: “a dry day for most.

"Good sunny spells in the east during the morning, cloudier in the west.

" Warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 22 °C.”

This week started with flash floods in Edinburgh which saw streets turn to rivers, businesses close and public transport either delayed or cancelled.

Photos and videos showed the new St James Quarter leaking from the roof with newly opened shops attempting to stem the flow of water.

