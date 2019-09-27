Edinburgh weather: Changeable weekend ahead for the capital including heavy rain

Edinburgh will experience the last of the September sun on Saturday after rain drenches the capital today.
Heavy rain is forecast later this afternoon, before it clears up towards the end of Friday, experts at the Met Office have said.
Saturday will be fair with most of the day being partly cloudy with the potential for some prolonged sunshine before a clear night into Sunday.
Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Hour by hour forecast
Friday
12pm: Light rain
1pm to 5pm: Heavy rain
6pm: Light rain
7pm to 9pm: Light rain showers
9pm to Midnight: Cloudy
Saturday
Midnight to 10am: Cloudy
11am to 2pm: Partly cloudy
3pm: Sunny
4pm: Partly cloudy
5pm to 7pm: Sunny
7pm to Midnight: Clear
Sunday
Midnight to 4pm: Cloudy
4pm to 7pm: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers
7pm to Midnight:Cloudy