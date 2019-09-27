Edinburgh weather: Changeable weekend ahead for the capital including heavy rain

Have your say

Edinburgh will experience the last of the September sun on Saturday after rain drenches the capital today.

Heavy rain is forecast later this afternoon, before it clears up towards the end of Friday, experts at the Met Office have said.

Saturday will be fair with most of the day being partly cloudy with the potential for some prolonged sunshine before a clear night into Sunday.

Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hour by hour forecast

Friday

12pm: Light rain

1pm to 5pm: Heavy rain

6pm: Light rain

7pm to 9pm: Light rain showers

9pm to Midnight: Cloudy

Saturday

Midnight to 10am: Cloudy

11am to 2pm: Partly cloudy

3pm: Sunny

4pm: Partly cloudy

5pm to 7pm: Sunny

7pm to Midnight: Clear

Sunday

Midnight to 4pm: Cloudy

4pm to 7pm: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

7pm to Midnight:Cloudy