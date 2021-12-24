Will Edinburgh have a white Christmas?

After a crummy year, it would be nice so see some snow on December 25.

Here’s the weather forecast for Christmas Day and the festive days surrounding it in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will there be snow in Edinburgh on Christmas? The Christmas Day weather forecast (Getty Images via Canva Pro)

What is the weather forecast for Christmas Eve in Edinburgh?

Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24) will be overcast with the chance of rain.

There’s a 50 chance of light rain at midday, according to the Met Office, and then there will be cloudy skies into the evening.

The temperature will reach around 5 degrees celcius.

What is the weather forecast for Christmas Day in Edinburgh?

Sadly there is no snow forecast for Edinburgh on December 25.

But on Christmas Day in the Capital, it will be a bright and sunny day from 9am all the way through to sunset at 3.42pm.

Temperatures will reach around 5 degrees Celsius.

What is the weather forecast for Boxing Day in Edinburgh?

Boxing Day in Edinburgh will be cloudy with light rain from 3pm.

The Met Office forecasts highs of 5 degrees Celsius for the Capital on Sunday, December 26.

Will there be a white Christmas in Scotland?

There is a yellow warning of ice, snow, and “freezing rain” in parts of Scotland in the run-up to Christmas Day.

The Met Office has released the warning which continues through to Friday morning at 10am.

Areas affected include Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.