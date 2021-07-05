A spokesperson for HM Coastguard has now confirmed that the report was a false alarm, but said it was “with good intent” because there was genuine concern behind the information.

Nobody was found in difficulty following a thorough search.

The call was made at around 5pm on Sunday, July 4, after two people were spotted in a kayak in the River Forth in stormy conditions.

A Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, Kinghorn and South Queensferry and RNLI lifeboats from Kinghorn and South Queensferry assisted in the search.

Wild weather conditions hit Edinburgh on Sunday afternoon with flash floods throwing the city into absolute chaos.

Pictures show water pouring into the new St James Quarter – which only opened at the end of last month – with staff desperately trying to stop the growing puddles from getting into the shops.

A coastguard helicopter was spotted circling above Cramond Island on Sunday evening after a member of the public raised concern for two people in a kayak at sea in the bad weather.

Areas including Stockbridge, Princes Street and Comley Bank turned into rivers, as businesses up and down the city closed their doors due to leaking and flooding.

Drivers were urged to take care as flash floods blocked roads and made for dangerous conditions.

More heavy rain is forecast as a yellow weather warning is in place.

