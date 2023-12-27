Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Edinburgh gears up for it’s world-famous Hogmanay celebrations this weekend, we’ve taken a look at what the weather forecast is for the Capital over the coming five days.

According to the Met Office, New Year revellers will need to wrap-up if they are outdoors at any of the great events taking place in Edinburgh this Hogmanay weekend, with a top temperature of 5C in the Capital expected over the coming days, with chilly winds making it feel more like freezing as we welcome in the New Year of 2024.

Thursday, December 28

Revellers will need to wrap up on Hogmanay if they are going to the street party or concert in the gardens.Photo: PA.

The day will start cloudy, with the temperature at 5C at 7am, but feeling more like 1C due to a chilly 14mph wind and gusts of 29mph. Sunny intervals are expected at 9am with light rain and showers forecast for between 11am and 3pm – when sunny intervals are due to return, with the temperature rising to a high for the day of 7C. Light rain is then expected at 5pm in Edinburgh, with heavy rain from 6pm until 8pm – when light rain will return and is expected to last into the night, with the temperature dropping to 6C but feeling like 1C due to winds of 21mph and gusts of up to 41mph.

Friday, December 29

After a cloudy start at 6am, the sun is expected to shine on Edinburgh throughout Friday, with the temperature dropping from a high of 4C at noon to just 1C by midnight. However, a cold breeze of 12mph and gusts of up to 23mph will make it feel more like freezing all day, feeling like -2C from 6pm and -3C at midnight.

Saturday, December 30

After a cold and cloudy start at 6am, when the temperature will be just 1C, rain is expected at noon, turning to sleet by 3pm. Heavy showers are due at 6pm, with light rain from 9pm until midnight. It will be another chilly day, with a top temperature of 4C in the evening but feeling more like freezing for most of the day due to continued cold winds of up to 17mph and gusts of up to 33mph.

Sunday, December 31

Cloud is forecast for all of Sunday in Edinburgh, with it feeling slightly milder, starting at 4C at 6am, rising to 5C by noon and dropping no lower than the 3C expected at 9pm until midnight when Pulp will take to the stage at Ross Bandstand, so anyone attending will need to wrap up to beat the cold, with a wind of 11mph and gusts of up to 20mph making it feel more like -1C. However, those Common People looking to bring in the Bells in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle will pleased to hear there is only a 10 per cent chance currently of rain during the concert in the gardens.

Monday, January 1

