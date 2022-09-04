Edinburgh weather: Edinburgh avoids yellow weather warning for rain but thunderstorms expected
Thunderstorms are set to hit Edinburgh tomorrow, with more rain on the way throughout the week.
Despite having already seen some showers on Sunday morning, the Capital has avoided a yellow weather warning for rain which affects the east coast of Scotland.
Showers are set to continue into Sunday afternoon but the Met Office has also said to expect warm sunny spells with a maximum temperature of 21C.
Longer spells of heavy rain are forecasted for Monday, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
The maximum temperature expected on Monday is 22C.
From Tuesday to Thursday next week, showers and longer spells of heavy rain have been forecasted and the risk of thunderstorms remains.