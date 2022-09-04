Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having already seen some showers on Sunday morning, the Capital has avoided a yellow weather warning for rain which affects the east coast of Scotland.

Showers are set to continue into Sunday afternoon but the Met Office has also said to expect warm sunny spells with a maximum temperature of 21C.

Longer spells of heavy rain are forecasted for Monday, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms are set to hit Edinburgh this week

The maximum temperature expected on Monday is 22C.