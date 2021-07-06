Edinburgh weather: Even more heavy rain expected as Capital recovers from flash floods

The Met Office has predicted more heavy rain in Edinburgh and the Lothians as the area still attempts to recover from Sunday’s extreme flooding.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 8:20 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:29 am

Tuesday will see constant rain throughout the day, starting around 9am.

It will get much heavier between 10am and 1pm and then again between 3pm and 4pm.

Though with cooler temperatures than yesterday, it still wont be cold, with highs of around 14C.

A statement from the Met Office confirms that Tuesday will be: “Cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

"The rain will be heaviest and most persistent across the Borders and East Lothian, lighter and patchy further west.”

Sunday saw high levels of rain fall in Edinburgh, with flash floods, closed businesses and delayed transport.

Dramatic pictures and videos spread across social media showed the new St James Quarter leaking from the roof, and streets turn to rivers as the heavy rain hit.

Edinburgh Council has said freak weather, not poor infrastructure, caused the flooding.

