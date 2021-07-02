Friday, July 4 is going to be a warm day with some bright and sunny spells however a few showers are forecast to develop through the afternoon, with the Southern Uplands experiencing the heaviest of these.

The maximum temperature today will be 20C.

Overnight the Lothians and Borders is going to be largely dry, some patchy cloud will cause some light showers in some areas.

It is going to be a mild night with a minimum temperature of 13C.

Saturday is going to be fairly similar to Friday at 20C with sunny spells and a few showers, some heavier in the afternoon.

The east coast should expect to see some patchy haar in the morning.

Lothian residents can expect a warm but potentially wet weekend according to the Met Office.

The end of the weekend looking to next week is going to be slightly more unsettled with longer spells of heavy rain, and potentially thundery conditions.

Temperatures will remain high with some light winds.

