Edinburgh weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Edinburgh - this is when it will stop

The weather is set to be mostly dull today (Tue 28 May), with heavy rain and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Edinburgh?

The weather is set to be mostly dull today (Tue 28 May), with heavy rain and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see heavy rain throughout. The temperature will reach 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Edinburgh?

Early afternoon will see rain become lighter but continue, easing off by around 1pm. The rest of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with light rain set to hit again from 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by around 5pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Edinburgh?

This evening, the rain will ease off by around 5pm, with conditions turning clear and dry throughout the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 9C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 6C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Edinburgh?

Tomorrow will be sunny during the morning, changing to a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature of 13C.

Thursday and Friday will continue to see periods of light rain, but Saturday will be cloudy and dry throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C.

What is the long-term forecast for Edinburgh?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 1 June to Monday 10 June said, “Next weekend will be much warmer than recently and locally very warm in the south and east where brightest conditions are likely.

“It could also be quite humid. Scattered thundery showers may break out, with cooler conditions spreading southeast to most parts by Monday.”