Edinburgh weather forecast: Mainly dry with sunny spells - thundery showers set to roll in towards the end of the week

Today, conditions are described as cloudy after a mainly dry start and becoming brighter with sunny spells developing in the afternoon.

There will perhaps be the odd light shower, especially near the east coast. Light winds are forecast with maximum temperature 19C.

On Monday, low cloud will soon lift, leaving a bright day with sunny spells, but a few sharp showers likely to develop in the afternoon. There will be light winds and the maximum temperature will be 20C.

Edinburgh weather will be mainly dry with sunny spells at the start of the week with heavy showers by the end of the week.

The outlook for Tuesday is sunny spells and the odd shower. There will be a dry, bright start to Wednesday but heavy, thundery showers by afternoon. Conditions will be windier on Thursday with occasionally heavy rain spreading from the west in morning.

Unsettled, changeable conditions going into the weekend with a mix of sunshine and heavy showers.

