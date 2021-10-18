Edinburgh weather: rain and drizzle will affect the Capital and surrounding areas across the week (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

On Monday, it will be a mostly dull morning with some patchy drizzle, according to The Met Office.

More persistent and occasionally heavy rain will soon push in from the southwest as another mild day with fresh south or southeasterly winds around the coast.

Maximum temperature will hit 16C in the Capital on Monday.

During the night, rain and drizzle will soon die out with the cloud lifting and breaking.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A few clear spells developing, the best of these through the Lothians and Borders.”

Throughout the night, it will be mild with winds mostly light and minimum temperatures of 10C.

On Tuesday, we can expect it to be cloud with outbreaks of rain which will be heavy and persistent at times. Although there may be some drier spells possible in the morning in the southern eastern area.

The weather will still on the mild side with fresh southerly winds around the coast on Tuesday and a maximum temperature of 16C.

We can expect it to be brighter with showers on Wednesday, turning colder on Thursday with rain clearing to showers and fresh to strong winds.

On Friday, it will be bright with winds easing and showers dying out during the day with an average temperature of 10C in Edinburgh.

Throughout the weekend, it is expected to brighten and warm up slightly in the Capital as it will be cloudy and partly sunny with temperatures averaging between 12C and 13C.

It comes as snow may affect the north of Scotland by the end of week. A chilly start will be on the cards for many across Scotland on Saturday with temperatures dropping to 1C in the morning.

A Met Office forecaster said: “From Thursday, temperatures will fall below average for most, increasing the likelihood of snow over higher ground in the North.”

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “There will be a big change to our weather, with a chilly end to the week.”

