Lothian residents can expect warm temperatures today and over the next couple of days with a mix of bright sunny spells and heavy rain showers, according to the Met Office.

By Debbie Clarke
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 11:29 am

Sunday is going to be a warm day with some bright and sunny spells through the morning however heavy rain showers are forecast to develop by the afternoon.

Some coastal areas may remain dry and it will feel warm in the sunshine. The maximum temperature today will be 22C.

Scattered showers this evening giving way to longer spells of rain in Lothian and Borders overnight, some of this will be heavy.

A mix of sunny spells and heavy rain is forecast for the Lothian and Borders.

There will be a cloudy start to Monday with some patchy rain. It will then brighten up with some scattered heavy showers and the far southwest may remain cloudy. The maximum temperature will be 20C.

The outlook for Lothian and Borders on Tuesday is for conditions to remain unsettled with further showers and some brightness at times.

