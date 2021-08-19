The Met Office has revealed the exact day the sun will start to shine in Edinburgh again, with temperatures set to rise next week.

People enjoying Fringe festivities will be able to leave their umbrellas at home from Monday (23 August) amid a welcome break from cloudy and rainy days.

The weather has fluctuated in the Capital lately, with a mix of dull days, some sunshine and heavy showers.

Those looking forward to going to Edinburgh Festival Fringe will be pleased about next week's weather forecast (Shutterstock)

It comes after the city recently experienced severe rainfall which caused flooding in some areas, leading to travel chaos.

Unfortunately, more rain is expected this weekend before the skies finally clear.

According to the Met Office, Saturday (21 August), while reaching temperatures of 19C, will bring heavy rain throughout the morning until early afternoon.

From then, there will be heavy rain showers most of the day, with the precipitation only easing off at night.

If you’re visiting the Fringe on Saturday, it would definitely be a good idea to take a brolly and a waterproof layer.

Sun expected from Monday

While Sunday (22 August) is set to see sunny intervals and warm temperatures of 18C, it’s Monday that sunseekers should be looking out for.

Even though the day may start off with a bit of cloud, the Met Office has predicted that temperatures will reach a balmy 19C, with the sun shining through for most of the afternoon and evening.

This comfortable weather will then continue into Tuesday (24 August).

Fringe-goers can expect another sunny afternoon, with highs of 18C - perfect for grabbing drinks at one of Edinburgh’s many outdoor venues.

Wednesday (25 August) is also looking similar, according to the forecaster, with the sun coming out from early afternoon and staying put until late evening. There will be highs of 18C again.

It’s unclear if this welcome summer weather will continue for the rest of the week.

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast for the UK, there will be “plenty of dry weather with occasional sunny spells”.

The forecaster said these conditions could remain throughout the rest of the week, although “rain and showers could develop once again”.