Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as Capital set to be hotter than Barcelona

Have your say

Shades, shorts and sun cream at the ready - the rise in temperature means that Edinburgh will be hotter than Barcelona today.

Who needs Spain when you have the beating sun right here in Scotland?

Barcelona is set to register highs of just 19° this afternoon while closer to home, Edinburgh is expected to hit around 20° according to experts at the Met Office.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Glasgow is expected to enjoy the best of the balmy weather.

Temperatures in the west will soar to above 21C around midday.

Fort William, Aviemore, Ullapool and Galashiels will also see temperatures in excess of 20C.

Forecasters urge sunseekers to make the most of the cloudless skies, however, with heavy cloud cover and pockets of rain expected to hit much of Scotland ahead of the weekend.

READ MORE: 9 beautiful green spaces where you can enjoy the sun in Edinburgh

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Edinburgh:

10am: 14°

11am: 15°

12 pm: 16°

1pm: 17°

2pm: 18°

3pm: 18°

4pm: 19°

5pm: 19°

6pm: 19°

7pm: 18°

8pm: 17°

9pm: 16°

10pm: 14°

11pm: 14°

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine and just a little thin high cloud at times. Becoming warm or very warm with a high sunburn risk."