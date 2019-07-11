Edinburgh weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as experts issue yellow thunderstorm warning

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Edinburgh by expert forecasters as heavy rain is set to batter the city.

The warning, which says there is a chance of flooding to businesses and homes as well as a chance of disruption to public transport, is in place between 12pm and 9pm today (Thursday).

It covers the majority of Scotland and northern England while also warning of power cuts and hazardous driving conditions.

READ MORE: Torrential rain which caused flash floods in Edinburgh leaves devastating trail of destruction

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday:

7am: Heavy rain - 15C

8am: Heavy rain - 16C

Experts have issued a yellow weather warning for large parts of Scotland today.'LEFT: Lightning over North Berwick. Picture: Cameron Henderson

9am: Heavy rain 16C

10am: Heavy rain - 16C

11am: Overcast - 17C

12pm: Overcast - 17C

1pm: Cloudy - 18C

2pm: Cloudy - 19C

3pm: Sunny intervals - 20C

4pm: Light shower - 20C

5pm: Light showers - 20C

6pm: Sunny intervals - 20C

7pm: Sunny intervals - 20C

8pm: Sunny intervals - 19C

9pm: Sunny intervals: 18C

10pm: Clear night - 17C

11pm: Partly cloudy - 16C

Edinburgh Council has issued a standby flood team to deal with any localised flooding that happens throughout the day, and have been clearing gullies and monitoring water levels over recent days.

The Capital was hit by torrential rain late in June which led to flooding across the city. It is said that half a month's rain fell in a matter of hours.

Businesses and homes were flooded while one row of properties was structurally damaged in Longstone Road on the banks of the Murray Burn.

Here is what the Met Office warning tells us to expect on Thursday:

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life

For the latest updates as the day goes on, keep your eyes on the Edinburgh Evening News' website and Facebook page. You can get in touch if you see flooding or you are affected through Facebook, Twitter or via email.