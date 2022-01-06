Edinburgh will see periods of rain throughout Thursday afternoon and into the evening. In the early hours of Friday, sleet and heavy snow will arrive, however, this will clear up as the day goes on.

The Capital will see sunshine on Friday for most of the day.

However, the Met Office have issued two yellow warnings for snow and ice, which cover many parts of Scotland, including Lothian and the Borders. The first warning will last from until 6pm today (Thursday, January 6), while the second – for snow and ice – will start at 8pm tonight and end at 12pm tomorrow (Friday, January 7).

Edinburgh may also experience a phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow’, which occurs when warm air from the south west is expected to collide with cold winds from the north.

Hour-by-hour forecast

Thursday January 6

Edinburgh could see snow for the first time this year.

12:00 – Cloudy – 4C

13:00 – Cloudy – 4C

14:00 – Heavy rain shower – 4C

15:00 – Heavy rain shower – 4C

16:00 – Light rain shower – 5C

17:00 – Light rain – 6C

18:00 – Partly cloudy – 5C

19:00 – Light rain – 4C

20:00 – Light rain – 3C

21:00 – Heavy rain shower – 3C

22:00 – Light rain shower – 3C

23:00 – Heavy rain shower – 3C

Friday January 7

00:00 – Sleet – 2C

01:00 – Sleet – 2C

02:00 – Cloudy – 2C

03:00 – Cloudy – 2C

04:00 – Light snow – 1C

05:00 – Light snow – 1C

06:00 – Partly cloudy – 1C

07:00 – Partly cloudy – 1C

08:00 – Cloudy – 1C

09:00 – Overcast – 1C

10:00 – Cloudy – 1C

11:00 – Sunny intervals – 2C

12:00 – Sunny – 2C

13:00 – Sunny intervals – 2C

14:00 – Sunny – 2C

15:00 – Sunny – 2C

16:00 – Clear night – 2C

17:00 – Clear night – 1C

18:00 – Clear night – 1C

19:00 – Clear night – 1C

20:00 – Clear night – 1C

21:00 – Clear night – 0C

22:00 – Clear night – 0C

23:00 – Partly cloudy – 0C

