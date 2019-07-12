Edinburgh weather: Mainly dry over weekend but thunderstorm risk next week

Edinburgh is forecast to stay mainly dry over the weekend - but more thunderstorms could be arriving by the middle of next week.

Met Office meteorologist Emma Smith said the mercury will reach 21c today, with temperatures forecast to be similar on Saturday and Sunday.

Conditions in Edinburgh should stay largely dry over the weekend but thundery showers could arrive by the middle of next week. Pic: Mikemike10/Shutterstock

She said Friday will be cloudy with sunny spells developing throughout the day, but the humidity means a threat of heavy downpours this afternoon.

Friday evening is expected to be drier and the cloud will thicken overnight into Saturday morning.

Ms Smith says there may be some early rain but sunny spells will develop by lunchtime. Temperatures are expected to reach 20c.

She says there will be another grey start to Sunday before some more sunny spells.

And she said the weekend conditions are likely to be very similar at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian for the Scottish Open.

Monday will also start with cloud but Ms Smith said temperatures could reach 23c with the air "feeling close underneath the cloud."

On Tuesday, temperatures are set to dip down into the high teens, with showery outbreaks expected from a weather system moving in from the Atlantic.

Ms Smith said: "It will become more unsettled as we head to Tuesday, and then Wednesday especially, as the weather becomes more established. On Wednesday there is a risk of thunder. It's still expected to be 19-20c on Wednesday."

The thunder risk comes after SEPA issued a flood alert for Edinburgh and the Lothians on Thursday as thunderstorms were predicted for the region - but the impact appears to have been minimal.

In late June, flash flooding affected homes and roads across Edinburgh, particularly in western parts of the city after half a month's worth of rain fell in three hours.

The Met Office said 44.4mm (1.8ins) of rain was collected at the Gogarbank weather station on June 24th. The average in Edinburgh for the whole of June is 70mm (2.75ins).