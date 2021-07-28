Met Office forecasters have placed a yellow weather warning for rain over the city and the wider Lothians region until 6am on Thursday.

The agency warned that persistent rainfall, which may be heavy at times, could lead to localised flooding and transport disruption.

Showers are expected to last throughout Wednesday and into Thursday, with temperatures reaching a high of around 18C by mid afternoon.

It comes as the Scottish Government’s emergency committee convened on Wednesday after an amber weather warning was issued for thunderstorms in northern and eastern regions of Scotland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued 15 separate flood alerts for areas including Aberdeenshire, Dundee and Angus, Fife and West Central Scotland.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Scotland... is expected to see some of the heaviest rain and amber warnings for thunderstorms and also rain have been issued here.”

Deputy First Minister John Swinney warned Scots against flooding, saying: “The decision by the Met Office to issue the amber warning for thunderstorms signals a potentially damaging and dangerous risk of flooding in some areas.

Edinburgh is set for yet more rain after a deluge on Tuesday evening brought a lengthy spell of sunshine to an end.

“Flooding could happen quickly, even in areas not usually prone to flooding.

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood, and power cuts might occur.

“Please take extra care if you are out and about, do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water, avoid camping near watercourses and ensure water conditions are safe if spending time in the water.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information, advice and support where needed.”

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland’s operations support manager, warned drivers of what could be hazardous conditions due to heavy rain.

“It’s important people plan their journeys before they set off and make sure their routes are available,” he added.

“The Traffic Scotland Twitter page is regularly updated and the mobile website, my.trafficscotland.org, lets people get the latest information on the move.

“If you are planning to travel by train, ferry or plane, please check with operators to see if the conditions are having any impact on your services.”

