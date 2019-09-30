Edinburgh weather: Near freezing temperatures predicted mid-week before possible heavy rain and gale force winds

Edinburgh and the surrounding areas could hit close to freezing temperatures mid week, before possible heavy rain and gale force winds arrive on Thursday if ex-tropical storm Lorenzo moves towards the Capital.

Met Office spokeswoman Nikki Maxey said cold air will arrive late on Tuesday into Wednesday, with temperatures potentially dipping to 3c in the city and "just above freezing" in the outskirts and more rural parts of the Lothians.

She said there will be isolated areas of frost in rural areas around Edinburgh, with snow possible in the mountains further north in Scotland.

And Ms Maxey said the effects of ex-tropical storm Lorenzo may be felt across much of Scotland, including Edinburgh, on Thursday as it moves in - although the strongest winds would likely be felt in the west.

But there are several competing weather models of how the storm will travel - and at what speed - over the coming days once it leaves the Azores.

Ms Maxey said it could either be drawn north away from the UK completely, move across Scotland and parts of Northern England, or sweep across the south of the UK.

She said that, if it hits Edinburgh it could bring "blustery winds and heavy rain", adding: "From Thursday into Friday it looks like we are going to see some kind of impact from ex-tropical storm Lorenzo.

"Where we will see the strongest impacts and exact times at which this will happen are still uncertain, but we could see some fairly blustery conditions with some heavy rain and gale force winds.

"To say whether Edinburgh will see the worst of is not clear. One of the options is that it crosses Scotland and Northern England but the west of the country will likely see the worst impact. By the time it moves over the mountains the impact on the east side will be different."

Currently, Lorenzo is a category two hurricane but it will become an ex-tropical storm as it crosses the Atlantic and picks up more moisture and slows down.

Edinburgh is expected to stay dry and cloudy for most of Monday with temperatures expected to peak at 12c.

Tuesday will start to get colder into the evening.