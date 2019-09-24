Edinburgh weather: Rain predicted for the Capital for large parts of Tuesday

The Capital will be hit by heavy rain on Tuesday, weather experts have predicted.
Large parts of the evening will be hit by heavy rain, while in the afternoon there will be on-off showers and large spells of cloud.
The heavy rain in the early part of the morning is due to come to an end around 7am, according to experts at the Met Office, but the day is set to continue in a wet and wintry pattern.
Edinburgh will also experience a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees, with gusts of wind at around 13mph.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday
6am: Heavy rain
7am: Overcast
8am: Sunny intervals
9am: Cloudy
10am: Cloudy
11am: Sunny intervals
12pm: Cloudy
1pm: Sunny intervals
2pm: Light rain
3pm: Cloudy
4pm: Light rain
5pm: Light rain
6pm: Light rain
7pm: Heavy rain
8pm: Heavy rain
9pm: Heavy rain
10pm: Heavy rain
11pm: Heavy rain
12pm: Heavy rain
The wet weather is set to contiune on and off for the majority of the week.