LiveEdinburgh weather RECAP: Flooding and thunderstorm batter St James Quarter roof | Videos show dramatic Stockbridge flooding | Edinburgh weather forecast | Businesses to count the cost
Edinburgh was hit by flash floods on Sunday, with businesses closing and transport halted as heavy rains hits.
The Met Office has predicted more rain for Monday – follow here for all updates throughout the day.
Edinburgh weather: Flash floods hit the Capital as more heavy rain expected
Last updated: Monday, 05 July, 2021, 18:16
Here is the weather forecast
Can we expect more flash flooding to hit Edinburgh after the deluge on weekend?
Scenes in the Capital have shown flooded streets in New Town, Roseburn and Gorgie as rivers burst their banks under heavy rainfall on Sunday July 4.
Edinburgh power cut: Here are the postcode areas currently without electricity
Electricity is down in parts of the Capital following a power cut.
Roseburn Terrace yesterday
Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @eoinplant, showing a couple being stuck at a bus stop.
Stockbridge library has closed today due to flooding.
Slateford Road partially blocked
Traffic Scotland: City of Edinburgh - Weather, Drivers in Edinburgh are advised to use caution due to surface water affecting driving conditions. has been cleared.
Met Office released yellow weather warning for Monday - heavy rain and risk of flooding.
A statement from the Met Office confirms: “Heavy, occasionally thundery, slow moving showers this afternoon and evening will potentially give 10-20 mm in a couple of hours. These will most likely occur over central and western Scotland through the day.”
Edinburgh weather: St James Quarter flood damage 'mainly caused' in areas still under construction
Pictures and videos were posted across social media on Sunday after flash floods hit Edinburgh showing the newly opened building suffer bad leaking appearing to come from the roof.
