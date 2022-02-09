The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind, which covers several parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian.

The warning will come into place at 3am on Thursday and will last until 12pm on the same day.

It is possible that the strong winds may cause a short-term loss of power and other services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office also warned that the winds could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while high-sided vehicles may face difficult driving conditions and delays.

The gusts are expected to travel at around 50 mph, however, the wind-speed may reach 60 mph in some locations.

Edinburgh and the Lothians may also face disruption as a result of snow.

Strong winds may lead to some disruption in Edinburgh and the Lothians on Thursday morning.

Earlier today, the Met Office announced a yellow warning of snow covering the area, which will be in place from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.