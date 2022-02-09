Edinburgh weather: Strong winds will sweep into the Capital and the Lothians tomorrow
Strong winds are expected to cause disruption in Edinburgh and the Lothians tomorrow morning.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind, which covers several parts of Scotland, including Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian.
The warning will come into place at 3am on Thursday and will last until 12pm on the same day.
It is possible that the strong winds may cause a short-term loss of power and other services.
The Met Office also warned that the winds could cause delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, while high-sided vehicles may face difficult driving conditions and delays.
The gusts are expected to travel at around 50 mph, however, the wind-speed may reach 60 mph in some locations.
Edinburgh and the Lothians may also face disruption as a result of snow.
Earlier today, the Met Office announced a yellow warning of snow covering the area, which will be in place from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.