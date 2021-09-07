Summer continues in the Lothians with temperatures forecast to soar above 20 degrees today.

The city experienced extremely mild conditions on Tuesday morning, with the mercury incredibly hitting 17C before 7am.

Residents will be delighted to learn that it is forecast to continue climbing throughout the day, hitting 18C by 8am, and 20C by 11am.

A high of 22C in the city is expected at around 5pm, with other areas across the Lothians and Borders expected to reach a maximum of 25C.

Low clouds may linger but it is forecast to be a dry day with lots of sunshine to enjoy.

Skies will clear by the late afternoon and it is expected to stay clear overnight, with a minimum temperature of 13C forecast.

People in the Lothians and Borders could be in for more of the same glorious weather tomorrow with long spells of sunshine and a possible high of 27C.

As with any warm weather though in Scotland, it cannot last. Looking forward to Thursday and the weekend, some heavy showers are expected with the chance of thunder and lightning.

Saturday looks like it will brighten up after the rain, but the temperature will be much cooler by that point.

The Met Officer has said that some areas elsewhere in the UK are edging close to recording an official heatwave this week.

A location meets the UK heatwave threshold when it records a period of at least three consecutive days of daily maximum temperature levels meeting or exceeding thresholds which vary across the country.

On Monday, the maximum UK temperature was logged at 28.9C in Larkhill, Wiltshire, while 24C was recorded at Fyvie Castle in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office meteorologist, said central and eastern England were the likely areas that could experience a maximum of 30C on Tuesday.

Mr Dewhurst said low pressure moving in from the south west on Wednesday will make it “less hot” in parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, but “hot air” will remain in central and eastern England and Scotland, bringing highs of 26C to 29C.

