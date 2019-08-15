Edinburgh weather: Temperatures could hit low 20s next week after mixed weekend

Temperatures in Edinburgh could reach the low 20s next week after a mixed weekend of sunny spells and light showers.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said temperatures on Thursday will be cooler than in recent weeks but there will be plenty of sunshine around this afternoon.

There could be some better weather next week.

Friday should be fairly dry but there is a chance of seeing some light rain and showers later on in the evening, with a low pressure system bringing wet and windy weather mainly for western and northern parts of Scotland.

Ms Maxey said conditions over the weekend will be similar with some sunny spells and light showers forecast - temperatures are likely to peak at 17c in the Capital.

But she says an area of high pressure is predicted to build from the start of next week, bringing some more settled weather.

Ms Maxey said: "We may see some high pressure bringing improved conditions for southern England but also for northern England and Scotland. It will push into the high teens at the start of next week but you could see that pressure reaching 20c and the low20s.

"But it will depend where that high pressure builds as to which areas it will influence the most. It could bring some more settled weather for a few days."

Ms Maxey did stress that indications of this high pressure system are at an early stage and that there's no guarantee it will happen.

The potential spell of dry and warm weather comes after a very wet August in the Capital.

Heavy rain hit Edinburgh at the end of last week, with persistent overnight rain on Sunday causing travel disruption on Monday morning with flooding on the railway at the Winchburgh tunnel in West Lothian.

A downpour on Saturday also caused widespread flooding across Edinburgh and the Lothians, with Musselburgh particularly badly hit at Fisherrow Harbour and on the High Street.

Shoppers in the Asda Leith superstore in Sandpiper Place were also left speechless on Saturday evening as rain water came gushing through the roof.