Edinburgh weather: Temperatures in the Capital to hit almost 20C as residents enjoy the sunshine
The Met Office has predicted temperatures reaching almost 20C in the Capital on Thursday – with no cloud cover or rain.
Edinburgh residents will be reaching for the sun cream on Thursday as the Met Office predict high temperatures, no rain and no cloud.
The clouds will float away around midday, and temperatures will reach highs of almost 20C before the clouds return around 7pm.
There is less than 5% chance of rain all day, and wind will only pick up slightly in the evening.
A statement on the Met Office website said: “A bright day with sunny spells for most.
"Cloud is expected to bubble up through the morning.
"Feeling warm in any sunshine with light winds.”
Friday will be much more cloudy, although there will still be highs of 16C and less than 5% chance of rain.
It is predicted to rain over the weekend with very high humidity.