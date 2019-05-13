Edinburgh weather: This is when soaring temperatures will hit the Capital

People of Edinburgh - hot, sunny weather is heading our way this week, and we couldn't be happier.

It will officially be 'Taps Aff' weather in the Capital over the coming days, with a high of 19° predicted by experts at the Met Office.

The temperature will rise to that level today (Monday), as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday, so there is plenty of time to make the most of the early spring warmth.

It's set to stay sunny with clear skies, too. Did someone say Al Fresco dining?

The hottest point of the day today is set to be around 5pm.

Here's this week's weather is full:

Today - A bright day with good sunny spells and feeling warmer than of late, especially through the Lothians and Borders. Top temperature 19°.

Tomorrow - Another dry bright day with long spells of sunshine. Top temperature 19°.

Wednesday - Wednesday will be sunny and very warm. Top temperature 19°.

Later in the week, the mercury will once again begin to drop, before heading into a wet weekend, according to the Met Office.

It's important to remember if you do plan to make the most of the lovely weather coupled with our glorious outdoor spaces, to be respectful of other people, and the state that you leave the parks and beaches in.

Over the Easter Bank Holiday, a number of the Capital's beauty were blighted by left-over litter and barbecue fires.

Take your rubbish with you, clean up after your dog and make sure the next people who come along to enjoy the space don't have to wade through your mess to find a spot.