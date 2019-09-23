Edinburgh weather: This is when thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit the capital

The Capital will be hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain on Tuesday, weather experts have predicted.

Despite sunshine predicted to peak through the clouds today, the autumn sun will disappear tomorrow with changeable weather taking hold of the city.

Lightning striking above Edinburgh

Heavy rain showers will hit the capital throughout the day with the first two hitting commuters at 6am and 9am.

In the afternoon, there is a chance of thunder and lightning along with heavy rain from 3pm until 5pm, say the Met Office.

The rain will then lighten from 6pm until 10pm before returning to heavy rain overnight into Wednesday morning.

Edinburgh will also experience a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees, with gusts of wind of up to 13mph.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday

6am: Heavy rain

7am: Light rain

8am: Light rain

9am: Heavy rain

10am: Light showers

11am: Light showers

12pm: Cloudy

1pm: Cloudy

2pm: Cloudy

3pm: Thunderstorms

4pm: Thunderstorms

5pm: Light showers

6pm: Light rain

7pm: Light rain

8pm: Light rain

9pm: Light rain

10pm: Heavy rain

11pm: Heavy rain

12pm: Heavy rain

The weather will then clear up for the rest of the week with the capital due to experience light cloud and showers through to the weekend.