Edinburgh weather: This is when thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit the capital

The Capital will be hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain on Tuesday, weather experts have predicted.
Despite sunshine predicted to peak through the clouds today, the autumn sun will disappear tomorrow with changeable weather taking hold of the city.
Heavy rain showers will hit the capital throughout the day with the first two hitting commuters at 6am and 9am.
In the afternoon, there is a chance of thunder and lightning along with heavy rain from 3pm until 5pm, say the Met Office.
The rain will then lighten from 6pm until 10pm before returning to heavy rain overnight into Wednesday morning.
Edinburgh will also experience a high of 17 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees, with gusts of wind of up to 13mph.
Hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday
6am: Heavy rain
7am: Light rain
8am: Light rain
9am: Heavy rain
10am: Light showers
11am: Light showers
12pm: Cloudy
1pm: Cloudy
2pm: Cloudy
3pm: Thunderstorms
4pm: Thunderstorms
5pm: Light showers
6pm: Light rain
7pm: Light rain
8pm: Light rain
9pm: Light rain
10pm: Heavy rain
11pm: Heavy rain
12pm: Heavy rain
The weather will then clear up for the rest of the week with the capital due to experience light cloud and showers through to the weekend.