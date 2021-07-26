Thundery showers may lead to flooding and transport disruption from 12pm until midnight across large parts of Scotland according to the weather experts.

Edinburgh, East Lothian, Midlothian and West Lothian are included in the list of areas affected.

Outbreaks of rain will also spread across Scotland from the southwest during the early hours of Wednesday morning into Thursday morning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Scotland during Tuesday afternoon, lasting well into the evening in some places.

"Where these showers occur, 20 to 40 mm of rain is possible in a couple of hours with the potential for around 60 mm in 3 to 6 hours in some locations.

“This may cause localised flooding, especially if such totals occur over urban areas.

"Lightning and hail will pose additional hazards.”

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of thunderstorms and rain across Scotland including Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Other areas affected include Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands, Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders.

In the Strathclyde area, Argyll and Bute, East Ayrshire, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire will also be affected.

There is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Traffic Scotland is urging motorists to drive safe during this weather and to avoid the roads if possible.

