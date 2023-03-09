Wintry weather conditions will continue in Edinburgh this weekend. A yellow weather warning for snow and ice will be in place in Edinburgh and the Lothians until 10am on Friday, March 10. The Met Office issued the alert and warned further snow and ice could cause travel disruption. No warning has been issued for Saturday or Sunday, however, snow and sleet is expected to hit the Capital on these days. Here’s the Edinburgh weather forecast for this weekend.

Forecast for Friday, March 10

While a yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place on Friday, no wintry showers are forecast for the Capital. However, icy conditions are likely as temperatures are due to drop to -3C. During the day, it will be relatively cold for March in Edinburgh, with a high of 5°C. According to the Met Office forecast, it will be sunny for most of the day on Friday, from 8am to 5pm.

More snow and ice is forecast to hit Edinburgh this weekend.

Forecast for Saturday, March 11

Snow is forecast for Edinburgh on Saturday. It will be dry but cloudy most of the day, with potential sunny intervals. According to the Met Office and BBC weather, snow will fall on the Capital throughout the evening, from around 6pm. A high of 5°C and a low of 0°C is expected.

Forecast for Sunday, March 12