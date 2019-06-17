Edinburgh weather: Warm week ahead but some rain showers predicted

Temperatures are expected to stay in the high teens all week in Edinburgh - but some rain is also forecast.

The Met Office website says the sun will stay out throughout most of today but there's a chance of showers from around 1pm onwards. By 5pm there is a 50 per cent chance of rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to rise to about 17C this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the Met Office predicts a sunny morning before some patchy cloud moves in throughout the afternoon, and the mercury will again reach 17C.

Similar temperatures are forecast on Wednesday but showers are expected from 1pm onwards. The weather forecast for Thursday is expected to be much the same.

By Friday, the maximum temperature is forecast to be 14C and some afternoon showers can be expected.

The weekend is forecast to be mainly dry and sunny with maximum temperatures of 16C.