Forecast for Friday evening

On Friday evening, it will stay mostly dry, although the Met Office predicts that West Lothian may experience “an odd spot of drizzle”.

Some areas, particularly East Lothian, could see an occasional sunny interval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will stay cloudy for most of the day, although a few clear spells are possible across the east.

The capital will experience fairly mild temperatures for January, with a high of 10C and a low of 3C.

It will, however, feel more like 2C throughout the night and it is predicted that winds will be light.

Forecast for Saturday

Here is your weekend and week ahead weather forecast for Edinburgh and beyond (Photo: rabbit75_cav / Canva Pro).

Into the next day, Saturday will be dry but cloudy – although some bright and sunny spells may occur, particularly in the morning.

A sunrise is expected around 8.30 am and will set at around 4.10pm.

There will be a maximum temperature of 7C and a low of 5C on Saturday.

Across the east, the Lothian and Borders should stay dry with some bright or sunny spells possible, especially in the morning.

It will be cloudier in the southwest with some light rain or drizzle developing.

Forecast for Sunday

As we reach Sunday, there is more of a chance of sunny spells as weather experts predict predict it will begin partly cloudy but then change to sunny by late morning.

In the Capital, we can expect a maximum temperature of 7C and similar timings for sunrise and sunset as we had on Saturday, according to the Met Office.

It will feel a wee bit colder on Sunday night.

Forecast for Monday and early week ahead

It will cloud over a bit more as we wave goodbye to the weekend and head into the week ahead, beginning Monday, January 17.

Monday in Edinburgh is expecting high temperatures of 7C with it being partly cloud to start off with but sunny intervals as the day goes on.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer but it is expected to be overcast throughout the day.

Across Dumfries, Galloway, Lothian and the Border, Monday will be dry with sunny spells with more cloud on Tuesday but still mainly dry.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.