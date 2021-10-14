Edinburgh weather: What's the weather like in the Capital today? Edinburgh weather forecast for next 7 days (Image credit: Thomas Dutour/Canva Pro)

As with every year, the arrival of autumn in Edinburgh sees weather in the Capital turn darker and chillier to mark the end of British Summer Time.

But what is the weather forecast for Edinburgh today (14 October)? And what will the weather in the Capital be like over the next seven days?

Here's what to expect from Edinburgh's weather this week.

What’s the weather like in Edinburgh today?

According to the Met Office's daily weather forecast, Thursday will be a mostly dry day in the Capital.

Reaching temperatures of around 13C, Edinburgh's weather is expected to get off to a cloudy, chilly start today with some sunny spells later this morning.

The Met Office has forecasted a 'feels like' temperature of 10C from 1pm to 7pm on Thursday as the weather becomes cloudier in the Capital this afternoon.

While glimpses of sun are expected throughout the day, there are also chances of rain too - particularly between 1-2pm and 5-6pm on Thursday, when the likelihood of rainfall increases to 80%.

The sun will set at approximately 6.16pm, with denser cloud coverage and temperatures falling to below 10C on Thursday night to minimum temperatures of 3C.

What is the Edinburgh weather forecast for the next seven days?

With many schools in the Capital set to close for October half-term 2021 at the end of this week, here's how Edinburgh's weather is looking for the next seven days to Wednesday 20 October.

Friday 15 October

With a maximum temperature on Friday of 10C, the day is expected to start frosty but bright - with plenty of sunny spells expected throughout the day and slightly chillier 'feels like' temperature estimates from the Met Office of 6C to 9C.

Saturday 16 October

The Met Office has forecasted a cloudy, likely wet day on Saturday in Edinburgh.

A cloudy start to the day could be compounded with heavy showers on Saturday night, with the UK weather forecaster predicting a 50% chance of precipitation from 7pm onwards.

Sunday 17 October

Sunday is expected to be a blustery, slightly rainy day in the Capital with wind gusts reaching up to 24mph as temperatures settle at a slightly warmer 15C throughout the day.

Monday 18 October

Monday is expected to be another rainy, cloudy day in Edinburgh - with weather predicted to stay quite dull and miserable at the start of next week.

Temperatures will likely remain at around 15C, though, and feel like 13C.

Tuesday 19 October

Headline estimates from the Met Office for Tuesday 19 October suggest that it will be another mixed day of weather for Edinburgh.

Light rain and cloud is expected to give way to sunny spells on Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures reaching up to 17C.

Wednesday 20 October

Temperatures will reach around 14C on Wednesday, with a 30-40% chance of rain in the early afternoon and cloud once again expected to dissipate for sunny intervals in the City.

How much sun can we expect in Edinburgh this week?

With October providing the perfect time to enjoy Edinburgh in its colourful, bright autumnal glory, it is also a cherished month in providing the last of the longer, sunnier days in short supply when winter arrives in the Capital.

Edinburgh's weather forecast over the next seven days shows that the sun might already be showing its face less in the east of Scotland this week - with Friday expected to be the brightest, sunniest day this week.

But with an expected temperature of 9C, which will feel more like 5-7C on the ground, Friday is also set to be the coldest day of the next seven days to Wednesday 20 October.

