The Met Office have predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms for Edinburgh and the Lothians on Friday and Saturday.

The thunder and lightning is expected to hit around 2 pm on Friday and last until 7 pm.

Despite the rain and thunderstorms, the temperatures will remain high, reaching around 18C throughout the day.

Edinburgh weather: Yellow weather warning issued as the Capital prepares for thunderstorms

A statement from the Met Office confirms that Friday will have a: “cloudy start.

"Then some bright or sunny intervals and scattered showers, heavy and thundery at times.

"Feeling warm and rather humid.”

SEPA have put flood alerts in force and Traffic Scotland have asked drivers who are planning to travel today to take extra care on the roads.

Network Rail Scotland has warned that certain trains may have speed limits imposed due to the weather, and travellers should check timetables before setting out.

