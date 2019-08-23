Edinburgh weekend weather forecast: This is when the city will be hit with 24C heat and long sunny spells

Have your say

The weekend is nearly upon us - but will the weather be sunny and warm or bleak and grey?

Temperatures are set to rise in the UK, with the Met Office forecast for Dumfries, Galloway, the Lothians and the Borders explaining that it will be “mainly dry and often warm or very warm with some sunshine.”

Saturday (24 Aug)

Saturday is set to see a mixture of cloud and some bursts of bright sunshine in Edinburgh, with temperatures rising as the day progresses.

The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm, continuing to rise throughout the afternoon, reaching its peak of 24C by 4pm.

Saturday evening will remain dry and warm, dipping to 19C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 16C.

Sunday (25 Aug)

Sunday will start cloudy, clearing to bright sunshine by 1pm.

The temperature will remain warm, reaching 19C by 12pm and its peak of 22C by 4pm.

Sunday evening will remain dry and warm, dipping to 16C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 13C.

Monday (26 Aug)

Monday will then see bright wall-to-wall sunshine throughout the day.

The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm, rising to its peak of 21C by 4pm and remaining sunny throughout the afternoon.

Early evening will then see bursts of pure sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the remainder of the evening.

The temperature will dip to 16C by 10pm, with an overnight temperature of 13C.