Edinburgh will be sunny but cold this weekend as snow forecast further north
Edinburgh is expected to be sunny but cold this weekend, while snow is expected to arrive further north with an icy blast of polar air.
Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said temperatures will stay in the single figures in the Capital for the weekend and most of next week.
And she said a polar maritime air mass coming in could also bring snow further north on land over about 400m.
Ms Maxey said: "Temperatures from today (Friday) and through the weekend and next week will stay at around 7,8 and 9c in Edinburgh, and in rural areas it will be a bit colder. The colder temperatures will mean you might start to see widespread frost.
"Over the weekend and on Monday, there will be an increased chance of sunshine around but it will feel crisp with the polar maritime air mass. The sunshine might make it feel warmer than it is."
Temperatures from Sunday into Monday in Edinburgh are expected to plunge to 1c, and in rural parts around the city it could be colder.
Ms Maxey said today (Friday) should stay dry but there will be plenty of cloud, meaning a 10-20 per cent chance of rain later in the day.
A low pressure system passing through the north of Scotland will bring stronger winds and rain but Edinburgh is likely to miss it.