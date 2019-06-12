Edinburgh yellow weather warning: hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain continues

Have your say

Edinburgh residents are being told to expect potential flash flooding and transport disruption after amber and yellow weather warnings were issued by the Met Office.

Following an amber weather warning issued yesterday (12 June), Edinburgh has now received a yellow weather warning for the rain.

Edinburgh has been issued with a yellow weather warning for rain until Friday (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Met Office state an amber weather warning could lead to "fast flowing or deep floodwater" with a "danger to life".

A yellow weather warning could mean that the "flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely" and that "interruption to power supplies and other services" is likely.

Make sure to take your coat or an umbrella to work, and check for transport disruption before setting out into the weather. Here is a full 24 hour forecast for Edinburgh from 10am on Thursday (13 June) until 12pm on Friday according to the Met Office.

Thursday 13 June - Yellow weather warning

10am: 8C, heavy rain with a 95 per cent chance of precipitation.

11am: 8C, heavy rain with a 95 per cent chance of precipitation.

12pm: 8C, heavy rain with a 95 per cent chance of precipitation.

1pm: 8C, heavy rain with an 95 per cent chance of precipitation.

2pm: 8C, light rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

3pm: 9C, a break from the rain with a 20 per cent chance of precipitation.

4pm: 9C, heavy rain with an 80 per cent chance of precipitation.

5pm: 9C, heavy rain with a 90 per cent chance of precipitation.

6pm: 9C, light rain with a 60 per cent chance of precipitation.

7pm: 9C, light rain with a 50 per cent chance of precipitation.

8pm: 9C,cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of precipitation.

9pm: 9C, cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of precipitation.

10pm: 9C, cloudy with a 20 per cent chance of precipitation.

11pm: 9C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

Friday 14 June - no warning

Sunrise at 4.26am, sunset at 10pm. Medium UV, low pollution and pollen.

Midnight: 9 degrees, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

1am: 9C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

2am: 9C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

3am: 9C, cloudy with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

4am: 9C, cloudy with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

5am: 9C, cloudy with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

6am: 9C, sunny with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

7am: 10C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.

8am: 10C, cloudy with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

9am: 11C, sunny with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

10am: 12C, sunny with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

11am: 13C, sunny with a less than 5 per cent chance of precipitation.

12pm: 13C, cloudy with a 10 per cent chance of precipitation.