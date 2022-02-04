It comes a week after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the country with gusts of more than 90mph in places, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

Forecasters said frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday with weather warnings in place for the Lothians.

While snow has been forecast for many areas, Edinburgh is likely for some winter weather and high winds.

A look at the forecast in Edinburgh this weekened.

Scotland will take on England at the start of the 6 Nations with the match starting at 4:45pm.

Here is an hour by hour forecast for the weekend according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.

Saturday

8am – Strong winds with gusts on up to 43mph

9am – A chance of showers with gusts of 44mph

10am – 11am A 90% chance of heavy rain with strong winds.

12pm – 2pm – A 95% chance of rain with heavy showers and strong winds.

2pm – 3pm – 90% chance of rain with winds of up to 38mph

3pm – 5pm – Rain with a 60% chance and a feel like temperature of 0 degrees.

5pm – 11pm – High winds with gusts of at least 30mph throuhgout – temperatures to drop to around 2 degrees. (feel like temperatures being -3)

Sunday

12am – 9am – A good chance of rain with high winds of up to 32mph. Light snow and sleet expected throughout the early hours.

9am – Sleet and high winds forecast with temperatures being around 2 degrees.

12pm – Sleet and high winds of 35mph

3pm – 6pm – White cloud and high gusts of 33mph.

Road users have been warned about icy patches which are likely to cause difficult driving conditions.

Bear Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, said its teams will be “working round the clock” to ensure routes remain safe in the wintry conditions.