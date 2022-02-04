Edinburgh's weather: An hour by hour forecast ahead of Scotland v England as warnings in place for Lothians
A number of weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for much of Scotland this weekend.
It comes a week after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the country with gusts of more than 90mph in places, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.
Forecasters said frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday with weather warnings in place for the Lothians.
While snow has been forecast for many areas, Edinburgh is likely for some winter weather and high winds.
Scotland will take on England at the start of the 6 Nations with the match starting at 4:45pm.
Here is an hour by hour forecast for the weekend according to the latest forecast from the Met Office.
Saturday
8am – Strong winds with gusts on up to 43mph
9am – A chance of showers with gusts of 44mph
10am – 11am A 90% chance of heavy rain with strong winds.
12pm – 2pm – A 95% chance of rain with heavy showers and strong winds.
2pm – 3pm – 90% chance of rain with winds of up to 38mph
3pm – 5pm – Rain with a 60% chance and a feel like temperature of 0 degrees.
5pm – 11pm – High winds with gusts of at least 30mph throuhgout – temperatures to drop to around 2 degrees. (feel like temperatures being -3)
Sunday
12am – 9am – A good chance of rain with high winds of up to 32mph. Light snow and sleet expected throughout the early hours.
9am – Sleet and high winds forecast with temperatures being around 2 degrees.
12pm – Sleet and high winds of 35mph
3pm – 6pm – White cloud and high gusts of 33mph.
Road users have been warned about icy patches which are likely to cause difficult driving conditions.
Bear Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, said its teams will be “working round the clock” to ensure routes remain safe in the wintry conditions.
Across Scotland, temperatures will drop to about 1C (34F) over the weekend, but in some areas it will be even colder at minus 6C (21F), according to the Met Office.