Experts issue flood warning for Edinburgh and the Lothians

A flood alert has been put in place for Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Weather experts have issued the amber warning, which means that flooding is possible, due to rainfall today (Wednesday).

The flood warning from SEPA

Heavy localised showers over the area during Wednesday could cause isolated surface water and small watercourse flooding, say experts at SEPA.

Potential impacts may include localised flooding of low-lying land and the transport network.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. .

Your Floodline quick dial number for this area is 23200